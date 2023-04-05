Nigerian singer Asake has sparked huge reactions on social media with a huge announcement on social media

The Yoga crooner on Twitter, announced that he would be dropping new music in a couple of hours and netizens went wild

While many simply looked forward to enjoying the new tune, others used the opportunity to shade Davido

As fans continue to stream Davido's Timeless, Asake's fans are gearing up to displace him on every streaming chart.

The Yoga crooner sent netizens into a frenzy after announcing that he would be dropping a new song by 8pm on April 5.

Asake in his tweet noted that it has been a while since he disturbed the airwaves.

He wrote:

"New music out 8pm. O to ojor meta ❤️"

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Asake's post

@lilbiie1:

"Timeless, TIME UP"

ola_himself09:

"Asake no do this nah… wait make OBO use like 2 weeks on top 1 "

buna_________:

"Davido go commot for that number 1 allah"

khideer_1307:

"This guy no wan make their david shine again "

emma______fx:

"Landlord is back "

@EmmanuelUguru6:

"People way get chat don come."

@Mbahdeyforyou:

"Mr money no dey waste time."

@Shemmy_shm:

"Asake we agreed when you sang "no competition" with OBO! Why this again????"

@Twitablogger:

"Baba is dropping a new banger stew. @asakemusik wan come collect him spot for chart o."

almighty_currency__001:

"If you near number 16th war go happen for this internet."

dejavumgmt:

"This guy won drop song wey dem dey shake yansh half naked inside Ramadan?"

akinola__00:

"Why asake song dey sound same everytime ? "

jolado_elite:

"O toh jor meta keh? the one wey u drop last we never chop am finish."

lurd_amos00:

"You wan chase una fake 001 commot there Apple Music lord "

Davido tells fans to submit their units

Nigerian singer Davido decided to go Independent National Electoral Commission INEC-election style, with fans who streamed his new album Timeless.

The singer, in a post on Twitter, asked fans around the world to deliver their unit, translating to each person delivering their country or region.

OBO told everyone to deliver their units, and netizens indulged him by replying and quoting his tweet with hilarious comments.

