It has been a silent battle of streams between the fans of the Nigerian superstar Davido and the YBNL prodigy Asake on the Apple Music platform.

Legit.ng previously reported how Asake’s new hit 2:30 displaced Davido’s infectious Amapiono hit Unavailable from the number spot on the Apple Music platform.

Pictures of Davido and Asake Credit: @davido, @asakenewz

Source: Instagram

However, it didn’t take hours for the Stand Strong crooner to regain his spot after Asake enjoyed the short-lived glory as Apple Music landlord.

See below as Davido’s Unavailable struggled back to the number one position

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens reacts

vhic3adibe:

"001 don give Landlord quit notice."

g_happiness_09:

"001 for a reason ."

pro_mayana2628:

"Na God day run am no be bird ."

tomisinee:

"If dem wan turn Goliath I be David for life."

the_magicians_gallery:

"Asake did his thing he came he proved but despite he knw David’s his time he gave back still 2.30 felu manlike Joeboy was nowhere to be found but he gut duffle bag its a gud."

Source: Legit.ng