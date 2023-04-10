"001 don give landlord quit notice": Davido’s Unavailable takes back No 1 spot on Apple Music against Asake
It has been a silent battle of streams between the fans of the Nigerian superstar Davido and the YBNL prodigy Asake on the Apple Music platform.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Legit.ng previously reported how Asake’s new hit 2:30 displaced Davido’s infectious Amapiono hit Unavailable from the number spot on the Apple Music platform.
However, it didn’t take hours for the Stand Strong crooner to regain his spot after Asake enjoyed the short-lived glory as Apple Music landlord.
See below as Davido’s Unavailable struggled back to the number one position
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Netizens reacts
vhic3adibe:
"001 don give Landlord quit notice."
g_happiness_09:
"001 for a reason ."
pro_mayana2628:
"Na God day run am no be bird ."
"You don fly by plane before": Video as Portable and comedian Akpororo meet at the airport to cause a stir
tomisinee:
"If dem wan turn Goliath I be David for life."
the_magicians_gallery:
"Asake did his thing he came he proved but despite he knw David’s his time he gave back still 2.30 felu manlike Joeboy was nowhere to be found but he gut duffle bag its a gud."
Source: Legit.ng