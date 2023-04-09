Apart from UFC fans, rap musician Drake is among those beaming with excitement at the outcome of the Israel Adesanya vs Pereira fight

The Canadian musician placed a bet of over N186 million on Adesanya to win by knockout and an additional N232m to win the fight

In all, Drake was able to pocket over N1.2 billion from his stake and the internet has been abuzz with reactions

Canadian rap star, Drake, has become $N2.7 million (over N1.2b) following the just concluded fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya knocked out Pereira and proceeded to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship title to the delight of his fans and supporters.

Drake cashes out big as Isreal Adesanya wins UFC fight. Photo: @stylebender/@champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Mirror reports that the rapper had initially placed a bet of $400k (over N186 million) on Adesanya to win by knockout and an additional $N500 (over N232 million) for him to win the fight.

In total, Drake staked $900k (over N418 million) on Adesanya and got a handsome return of $2.7m (over N1.2 billion).

According to MMA News, the God's Plan hitmaker equally staked another $500k (over N232 million) on Masdival for him to beat Gilbert Burns.

Unfortunately, the stake didn't bode so well for Drake as Masdival got defeated and retired from UFC after competing for 20 years.

Social media users react to Adesanya, Drake's win

itmamazyn1

"So Drake don cash out major like this ."

@DATASCIENCEHUB2

"It's also impressive that Drake placed such a large bet on Adesanya and won a substantial amount of money. Sports betting can be a risky endeavor, but it's always satisfying to see a well-placed bet pay off."

@TeamCanvic

"Finally drake isn’t cursed."

ali.oladimeji.35 said:

"Congratulations Drake."

chuka_ikelionwu said:

"Congratulations champ......I put money on u the moment u introduced urself with 6 names Omo oba."

