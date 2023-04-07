US rapper Bia and Nigeria’s Burna Boy are currently trending on social media after seemingly throwing jabs at each other

Burna Boy’s latest music feature saw the singer dissing Bia who caused a stir in 2021 after saying she doesn’t know what he, Wizkid and Davido look like

Hours after the song dropped, Bia took to her Twitter page with an indirect shade and netizens have since jumped on the matter

It appears Nigerian singer Burna Boy may be getting involved in a bugly back and forth with US rapper, Bia.

Burna Boy’s recent music collabo saw the Grammy-winning musician dissing the female rap star.

Burna Boy disses rapper Bia in new track. Photo: @burnaboygram/@bia

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2021, Bia caught the attention of Nigerians during an Instagram live session with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

During the session, Bia casually noted that she doesn’t know what Burna, Wizkid and Davido look like.

Well, it seems Burna didn’t forget the epic shade as he got his pound of flesh in his latest featured single, Mera Na; a tribute track to late Sidhu Moose Wala.

Shortly after the song was released, netizens picked up on the diss directed at Bia and a recent post on her Twitter page suggests she has also gotten the memo.

More reactions from social media users

vickyranky06 said:

"Let the rap battle begin."

tolahuncho said:

"I’m here for the vawulence na Burna go still win ."

tolahuncho said:

"Make she rap first sehhhh Burna sef dey gidigba ."

jaeylondon said:

"She doesn’t want it trust me she chatting."

annys_affordables said:

"Make she no think am o Nigeria will support their own and bully the other persons fans to support burna boy."

___martin___102 said:

"Burnaboy go still win even if u rap about him. But this Burnaboy is a baby adult."

Source: Legit.ng