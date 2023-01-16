Popular talent manager Ubi Franklin during an interview on media personality Taymesan's podcast spoke about Chioma and Davido's relationship

The socialite disclosed that he loves the couple to death and revealed how Davido came through for him in his darkest hour

Franklin also added that Davido called him in 2018 to start managing Chioma, and they became a family from there

Popular Nigerian talent manager and media personality Ubi Franklin loves Davido and Chioma, and many people wonder why.

Franklin in a podcast revealed that he sees the couple as family, and during his worst period, Davido was there for him, calling and making him laugh.

Ubi Franklin speaks on his relationship with Davido. Photo credit: @ubifranklinofficia;l/@davido

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that the singer never judged him and in 2018, Davido called him to become Chioma's manager just like that.

Praising OBO and his assurance, Franklin added that they have both stood by him, know and value him.

Noting that he values their relationship, the talent manager also added that Davido and Chioma know they are safe around him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ubi's revelation

jessicaogoba:

"You're a true human, I really admire you."

mayorkaybaba:

"That's why u are nanny?"

draxler___002:

"Wetin chioma Dey do when dem wan manage am."

saltboy043:

"@davido ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Ubi Franklin gets 1st tattoo ever, inks nickname of Davido’s late son Ifeanyi on his arm

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, is no doubt a close family friend to Davido and Chioma and this explains why he was deeply affected by the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a bid to preserve the memories of the late toddler, Franklin got his first-ever tattoo and shared a photo with fans online.

The serial entrepreneur had his tattoo artiste spell out late Ifeanyi’s nickname, Popsicle, on his arm alongside a flying dove.

Social media users had different things to say while some people said he is seeking favours from Davido, others attested to his wonderful relationship with the late Ifeanyi.

Ubi's tattoo came after Davido and Chioma pledged love to each other by tattooing their names on their ring fingers.

Source: Legit.ng