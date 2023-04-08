A beautiful Nigerian lady could not believe her eyes as her blind male best friend pulled a surprise proposal on her in the market

He came in the company of a friend and a popular content creator to make his intention known but the lady was not so pleased

After running away from her shop at first, the lady returned to the scene to wrap up what was an emotional outing

A blind Nigerian man caused a stir in the market as he surprisingly proposed to his female best friend.

Obinna said he has known Juliet before he got blind and that they have been best of friends for five years.

When she had accommodation issues, he told her to move in with him and she had been caring for him.

After contacting popular TikToker Theo Ayomoh, Obinna and his friend Hames set out to surprise Juliet in the market where she works.

On getting there, Obinna appreciated Juliet for being a good friend and dropped the bombshell -the marriage proposal.

In the TikTok clip, Juliet fled her shop as she received the news with shock. She told Theo that she did not like that he did not give her prior notice.

After some cajoling, she returned to accept Obinna's ring, quite to people's delight.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Adebayo poush said:

"Some time ladies your blessing Might not look like what you want but don’t chase your blessing and husband because how he look."

@Alexi Atanga said:

"May the almighty continue to support n give the beautiful Children, the world should support them please."

@Emma Juliet276 said:

"Juliet God will bless you and because of this joy, God please help him regain his sight."

@Trvcywendy said:

"But why are the market women are all minding their business anyway congratulations."

@fauziatagoe842 said:

"I cry May Allah ease the pain of every heart that's suffering in silence and bless you my dear and protect you guys lovely."

@ajvonchr6 said:

"Yes love is beautiful but if a men hut u woman you we not think about love ever again."

@princeebubeekene said:

"Please let me know when they are ready for their wedding, I will like to support them."

Source: Legit.ng