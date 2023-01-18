Music executive, Ubi Franklin, was recently a guest on Taymesan’s podcast and he had a lot to share about his struggles in the past

Franklin recounted how he was sitting on over N2 billion in 2017 and was still depressed as other parts of his life were in disarray

The business mogul’s revelation sparked reactions online with many pointing out that money isn’t the only source of happiness

Serial entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, is currently trending on social media after a portion of his interview with media personality, Taymesan, made it online.

In the viral clip, Franklin opened up about his experience with depression in 2017 and how money wasn’t enough to restore his peace of mind.

Ubi Franklin opens up on battling depression.

Source: Instagram

According to Franklin, he was sitting on over N2 billion in 2017 but the money wasn’t enough to keep him happy as other aspects of his life were in disarray.

The businessman mentioned how some of his old investments had paid off in that particular year, unfortunately, his marriage had already packed up at the time and Iyanya was no longer a part of his label.

Franklin mentioned how he could have used the money to better the lives of those around him but the realization that no one was around made him feel unfulfilled.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

phemmypoko said:

"Money is not a cure for depression. But people whose problem revolves around money will say otherwise. To each his own."

kinky_vee said:

"Since I was born the times I’ve been depressed was bcos I didn’t have money. Once money comes my depression disappears. I can’t understand how people say they’re rich and still depressed. God help them sha."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Don’t tie your happiness to money, you will be disappointed. But then, It is still better to cry in a Bugatti than in a Keke sha cos LIFE fu€ks us all up anyway. Rich or Poor! ."

kingbhularkuti said:

"Money isn’t peace but my own depression Na money Dey cause am ."

mikky._.x said:

"Me I shaa know if I have money, I would never be depressed."

bandiesamuel said:

"Depression is a Spirit. It’s very spiritual. You can’t use money to settle a Spirit. That’s why you can have money and no internal satisfaction or peace."

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

"Sometimes, money isn’t enough. To all the people going through things they cannnot share /discuss , May God come through for y’all.❤️."

