The feud between top Nigerian comedians AY Makun and Basketmouth has taken a different turn as the wife of the former dropped her two cents on the matter.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Basketmouth opened up about his relationship with his colleague, leaving many people wondering what else was to be said.

Pictures of AY with his wife Mabel Makun and Basketmouth Credit: @realmabelmakun, @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Mabel Makun took to social media to say a few words about what is transpiring between her husband and his colleague.

She claimed she had realised that some people convey information aggressively because they cannot do so in any other way.

Mabel continued by saying that because not everyone can be diplomatic, people should learn to be understanding and keep their mouths shut.

"Everyone can’t be soft-spoken. Understand this and know peace," she said.

Social media users react to Mabel Makun’s cryptic post

cherish_ebosereme_:

"Hmm Mable please stay out and let them settle it man to man abeg."

stardocofficial:

"But basket was on his own AY started talking about him publicly… and now basket is the aggressor???"

preciousobeahon:

"Basket mouth you heard something, kept it to yourself, became passive aggressive, lied about the payment, then you gaslighted him into believing you are a good person and he was crazy, why didn't you confront him? Why hold unto something for that long ? So he was supposed to read your mind and know you got information that you shouldn't have gotten? If you lied before why should anyone believe you now? Isn't this another tactics to gaslight AY again? Really vindictive attitude. AY I advice you to count your losses on trying to be his friend, he doesn't value you."

vigereal:

"The point is, Basket does not regard AY as his friend.. Simple.!! No be by force.... They both have different sides to the same story and the truth is, we will NEVER really know who is actually 100% true."

an_na_bella11:

"Na nedu go scatter industry and social media last last."

AY Comedian speaks on 17 years beef with Basketmouth

AY Makun trended online following a tell-all interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up on his 17-year-old beef with Basketmouth.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that a portion of the interview shared online captured AY recounting how things went sour between them after a failed business transaction in 2006.

AY, in another portion of the interview, claimed that after the 2006 incident, he attempted to attend Basketmouth’s wedding but wasn’t allowed into the venue.

Source: Legit.ng