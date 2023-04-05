Nigerian music star Harrysong was confronted with a rude reality check during a recent visit to an orphanage

The singer shared pictures on Instagram and mentioned how the story of a three-month-old baby almost drove him to tears

Harrysong promised to continue doing his quota to better the lives of those in need and many hailed the singer for taking the initiative

Nigerian singer Harrysong has members of the online community feeling emotional after sharing his experience from a recent visit to an orphanage.

The singer in an Instagram post mentioned how he met a three-month-old baby whose story almost made him cry. According to the singer, the baby was dropped.

Singer Harrysong visits orphanage, poses with children. Photo: @iamharrysong

"Visited an orphanage Home Today …. And the story of how the little 3 months old am carrying on this pics was dropped almost made me cry."

Harrysong proceeded to mention that people are going through challenges in life and he will always do what he can to help those in need.

He said:

"My people, things Dey happen for this life o. Not that I ve it all, but in my little way, won’t stop giving/supporting…. Cus for olomu in Warri where I grew up with design , na portor portor we Dey match go school and hustle."

See his post below:

Harrysong's fans and followers react

danielvivian54 said:

"the lord will always protect you and always bless you and your generations."

femi_wale said:

"May God bless you."

key_money1199 said:

"It’s it easy to be a ghetto boys and big .. na only does who been in this shows can relate not does way was born with sliver Chairs."

freeborn_mene said:

"Keep helping the needy."

iamjupeter said:

"I wish someone can dash me a baby to care for .. I love children , i wana adopt."

chidinma582 said:

"Wow that's great , appreciating you for visiting the orphanage home may the good Lord keep on blessing you."

