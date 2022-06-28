Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin was among many who reacted to a post by American singer Chloe Bailey about men

The American singer, in a statement, said she was honestly tired of men ; reacting to the post, Ubi said she was yet to meet him

; Aside from Ubi, the likes of Daniel Regha also reacted to Bailey's tweet as he advised her to check herself instead of blaming men

It seems American singer and songwriter Chloe Bailey may be having some hard times in terms of her relationship.

This comes as Bailey, in a short tweet via her Twitter handle, cried out that she was tired of men, a statement that has stirred mixed reactions on the platform.

Ubi Franklin reacts as American singer Chloe Bailey talks about men. Credit: @ubifranklin @chloebailey

She wrote:

"I'm tired of men... Honestly."

Ubi Franklin shoots his shot

Reacting to the tweet by the American singer, Ubi said she was yet to meet a man like him as he included a love emoji in his tweet.

He wrote:

"Till you meet me."

See the tweet below:

According to Wikipedia, 23-year-old Chloe Bailey, also known by her mononymous stage name Chlöe, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and record producer. She is best known for being one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey. Together they have earned five Grammy Award nominations since 2018.

Others react to Chloe Bailey's tweet

Legit.ng captured some other reactions from fans, see them below:

blackman:

"Translation: I'm tired of men I dated..They were all wrong and I was all right.. they're the problem, not me.. yeah right."

danielregha:

"Chloe it's ironic how u claim to be "tired of men" whereas ur entire music revolves around men; Take some time & evaluate urself as a person cos u may be the problem, ur character may be the reason why u are having an unpleasant experience with men. So do well to check on urself."

Source: Legit.ng