Controversial singer Portable Zazu, who appeared before a Magistrate court in Ogun state, has been granted bail

According to the reports, the case has now been adjourned till April 26; he is, however, expected to perfect his bail condition before his release

The latest update following the Zazu crooner’s arrest has stirred reactions on social media as many felt pity for him

Street Pop singer Habeeb Okikola better known as Portable Zazu, continues to trend in the media hours after a video surfaced online showing him in the courtroom on Monday, April 3.

However, the latest report via PM News revealed the Ifo Magistrate court located in Ogun state has granted Portable N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sums, both of whom must have landed properties within the court’s vicinity.

Portable's case was adjourned to April 26. Credit: @portablebaeby

The case has now been adjourned till April 26, the Zazu crooner is, however, expected to perfect his bail conditions before he leaves.

Netizens react as court grants Portable bail

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

allimerry:

"I hope he will be calmed after this wahala."

e_money_jnr01:

"Na once baboo humble for cage."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Atleast he will know he isn’t above the law afterall… Thank God his bail money na chicken change! Go home go rest."

pbanksdbeatmaker:

"See as baba Dey do like say him wan faint now oo I promise una by the even baba go come online come Dey brag just watch ."

tenovertenautos:

"Just 300k or with surety? Cos na who go sign surety for am I pity pass… na from outside court room e go start to break bail conditions ."

__randyy07:

"Who go stand for am now? Because baba done use bad mouth pursue everybody from him corner ."

bibi_kitchen_world:

"I’m a bamboo I love in the zoo zazu ."

Portable charged to court

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable was charged by the police in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The street performer had been charged with six assault-related offences.

The arrest came days after the singer turned down the police invitation. Recall that Legit.ng reported that he resisted the Nigerian police force when they stormed his bar in Ogun state.

