Portable finally gained freedom on April 3 after meeting bail conditions set by the court

To the joy of fans, the singer returned home to his old self, loud and playful, and they ran after him upon sighting him

Portable was heard in the video saying he wanted to go into the mosque beside him to pray

Controversial singer Portable has been through a lot recently, but it didn't stop him from displaying like his old self after returning home.

Upon meeting bail conditions set by the court, the singer was finally allowed to go home, and his return to the area made fans happy.

In a viral video sighted online, a group of young boys ran after Portable in the vicinity of a mosque.

Some of the boys rejoiced over his return, and the singer happily told them he wanted to go in to pray before entering the mosque.

Fans of the Zazu crooner struggled to get him on camera amid the noisy reunion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

evebawuro:

"His back to the zoo."

alahaja_armanii:

"Superstar! Can’t you praise God! Akoi grace!"

_rhowdah:

"His back. What happened to his back?"

joeyatabo:

"All these guys following him are contributing to his problems."

muyensky:

"My Nigha …. I kinda love this guy mehn."

oz_dami:

"I just love portable."

two_sevenj:

"I love his energy ❤️"

dgmetor_ehis:

"New street king in the mud."

thimmyreign:

"Federal Government Liability."

ayopas:

"Shey FG has not caused something bayi."

_feyi01:

"Those Bouncer no fit save you before , weyer boy."

official_sobata:

"What is baboon going to do in the mosque na."

3bchops:

"Oga baboon is back."

Portable returns to social media with new photos

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable finally regained freedom after days in police custody and a hectic court session on Monday, April 3.

After the court granted him bail, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post expressing gratitude to God.

Portable accompanied the thanksgiving post with several photos of himself in clean clothes, flaunting bundles of foreign currency from what appeared to be a music video shoot.

