Nigerian global star Burna Boy has continued to export the country’s talent to different parts of the world

The Afrobeats legend had one of his international concerts in Oakland, California, where he thrilled his Oyinbo fans with scintillating melodies

Videos from the just-ended event made the rounds on the internet, with netizens spotting empty chairs in the venue

Nigerian global legend Burna Boy recently held one of his concerts in Oakland, California, where he thrilled a good number of his Oyinbo fans.

Video from the spectacular moment the Afrobeats legend had in the white man’s land made the rounds on social media.

Netizens spot empty chairs in Burna Boy's show in California

A clip gathered an array of empty seats in the venue as netizens were quick with their hot takes on it.

Netizens react to the video of Burna Boy’s show in California

pouns_01:

"Does this looks like sold out ? . Na sold in your go see.

bella_jeff111:

"Person way do this video nah FC. "

stoner_richies234:

"No hate but which kind sold out with so many seats left?"

shodiyakenny5:

"Thank God say invisible pple Dey who for fill those empty seats."

mimxx___:

"As much we love Burna this is definitely not sold out. "

stainless_88:

"But no be everybody wey buy ticket go get time come nah."

samueltruthfinder:

"If na Wizkid or davido now dem go Dey point out those empty seats."

official_bashy:

"Burna boy no be anybody mate argue with your ancestors. Burna the Rockstar "

kelly_izzy_07:

"What is sold out there are you not seeing empty seats not just ok make una no use over hype kill Afrobeats for us Abeg."

zeus__the__og:

"Your mad for posting video of the show an hour before Burna came, fix up man."

