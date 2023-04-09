A video shared online by veteran Nigerian movie producer Mo Abudu trends as she celebrates Easter

Mo Abudu, in the viral clip, was seen doing the trending Unavailable dance move challenge started by ace Afrobeat star Davido

The clip has stirred several reactions from Nollywood stars, singers and netizens as they admired Mo's subtle but classy dance steps

Veteran Nollywood movie producer and actress Mo Abudu has got people talking online with a recent video posted on her page.

In the viral clip, Mo Abudu was seen doing the trending Unavailable dance step by Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido.

Video of veteran actress Mo Abudu doing the trending Davido Unavailable dance move goes viral.

Source: Instagram

Mo Abudu's dance steps in the viral clip have stirred reactions online as even Mo Abudu's colleagues were forced to react to the trending video as they hailed the veteran movie producer for killing it.

The Elesin Oba producer also took the opportunity to greet her Christian fans, supporters and colleagues celebrating Easter as she wished them all well.

One of those who reacted to Mo Abudu's dance clip was Kate Henshaw, while Davido reposted the pin on his Insta-story.

See Mo Abudu's video dancing to Davido's new song Unavailable below:

Read some of the funny comments that Mo Abudu's clip stirred online

@k8henshaw:

"Happy Easter Big sis the moves is moving."

@iniedo:

"Happy looks good on u Aunty Mo."

@tybello:

"Aunty Mo you need to patent these moves."

@iamshaffybello:

"Happy Easter Sis."

@omawonder:

"Aunty Mo! This is what Drake saw when he wrote 'one dance'... ."

@hrh_chinyere:

"You Are Really UNAVAILABLE! keep shining Anty Mo!."

@schullzz66:

"Be available O Mo Faya."

@judithaudu:

"Wonder Woman ❤️."

@schullzz66:

"Sleek moves babes ❤️❤️."

@iamchike.chike:

"Fine Lady❤️Wishing You The Best of Easter Holidays with True Friends and Family ."

@neighbourhoodsales:

"Our ageless beauty❤️Happy Easter momma."

@greatzbeauty_ltd:

"Cutest Grandma❤️."

Source: Legit.ng