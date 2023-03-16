It is always huge whenever it is Mo Abudu that's doing it, and this time she would be doing it with British-African actor Idris Elba

The ace Nigerian movie producer Mo Abudu recently shared on her social media that she was set to embark on a massive multi-phased project with the Internationally renowned actor

The Ebony Life boss shared on her page that her company was set to partner with Idris Elba's production firm Green Door Pictures, on two projects and also to discover new African talents

Top Nollywood movie producer and production boss Mo Abudu recently took to her social media page to share that she was set to help create a standard slate for feature films and TV series that originate from Africa or the Diaspora.

She noted in her post that she would embark on this project with British-African actor Idris Elba. The project is to be in multi-phases. The first part is to create an academy in Nigeria to help identify new young talents in Africa and in the diaspora.

While the second part of the project is to also equip the academy with the necessary skills and facilities for it to be able to produce authentic African films and TV shows for the global market.

