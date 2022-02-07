Nigerian media mogul, Mo Abudu, has finally given fans an insight on her life and career in a recent interview

While speaking with Chude Jideonwo, Mo also reacted to several claims about her that made the rounds online including how she sleeps with politicians to get favours

Mo noted that anybody is free to think what they want and she is way too busy to focus on such

Popular Nigerian media mogul, Mo Abudu, has now spoken in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, on her life, career and controversies surrounding her.

The celebrated EbonyLife CEO who described herself as self-made, spoke on how she has done all manner of jobs in her life but now has 30 international projects in the works.

Mo noted that she has worked as a waitress, and even at KFC in England. According to her, she has worked hard for everything she has.

Mo Abudu reacts to claims that she gets favours from relationships with politicians. Photos: @chudeity

Mo addresses critics

Also during the interview, the media mogul touched on some of the controversies that had surrounded her in recent times on social media.

According to her, people like to make assumptions about who she is.

She said:

“The thing is that people make assumptions about who you are. Is it because I have these high heels on?”

Not stopping there, the 57-year-old added that she wasn’t going to waste any time trying to figure out why her detractors said what they did about her because not all dogs in the street should be stones.

In her words:

“People throw shade, it is not every dog that barks on the street that you throw stones at. So I’m not going to waste my time trying to figure out what somebody has said or why they have said it.”

Let anybody think what they want

Also during the interview, Mo Abudu seemingly addressed the claims that made the rounds a few months ago about her relationships with politicians and how she got favours from them.

The 57-year-old noted that people were free to think whatever they wanted about her but she has tried not to lose focus because they can be distracting.

“Let anybody think what they want, those that know you, know you. You know me, those that are around me know me, anyone that is talking doesn’t know me and that’s very okay. Get on with it. The thing is also don’t lose focus because these things can be very distracting,” she said.

Mo however noted that the negative press about her could be painful because of the young girls who look up to her and believe the bad things they have read.

She said:

“Yes it can be painful and one reason why it’s painful is because of the young girls that look up to me. I don’t want the young girls that look up to me to think that this is what I have done and if they do, then I am worried about them because how do you do the work we have done by supposedly...I won’t even humor them by saying it.”

Internet users react

Mo’s reaction to the negative claims made about her raised mixed reactions on social media. While many people agreed that she was indeed hardworking and a role model to many, others noted that she was only doing damage control.

Read some of their comments below:

Scarlet_jai:

“I have canceled ❌ this one since!!”

Oluwabukolabajayi:

“A mogul, during the end sars movement she rubbed off wrongly on me, by constantly dropping supportive comments on Sanwo-Olu's page and I think that's the reason for the constant backlash in recent times. That does not take away from her hardwork.”

Affordable_gallerri:

“She could call out gistlover with her full chest and stop cutting corners.”

Cynthiao29:

“Damage control…….. des interview is to clear ur dirty secrets .”

Adebisi_aiyegbo:

“It’s always about the result you bring to the table.”

Cy_nicky:

“Mo is beautiful, intelligent and a real life model. I have admired her since I was a child. Her work speaks for her but I still think she needs to come to terms with the truth. A woman can be self-made but could still have gotten favors in her journey and that’s okay. There might have been some sort of help from men, and that’s perfectly fine, that’s the benefit of being an attractive intelligent woman. I don’t always know why women have the need to explain how they did it all by themselves. That is not flex, it’s okay to have been helped by men too if you have your dreams and game very tight, especially since you have dreams they can’t help but support. Women should stop seeking that self-made validation. That is too much work and it adds nothing to your success story. As women, we complain about how the segregation in the work force is affecting us, no one gives us updates but men always carry their fellow men along. So when there’s that one woman who can put her foot down and take advantage of one or a few people who wants to let her be heard, let the world see her work, let her achieve her dreams, it still becomes a problem because she’s a woman? A lot of men’s success stories involves other men who helped them see the light but when it’s a woman, it has to involve sexual favors? I respect Mo so much and I just hope she stops trying to debunk anything said by anyone as she’s giving more insight into her life and people see beyond words. The bottom light is that she’s hardworking and no matter what her personal life is like, you can’t take that way from her. PERIOD!”

Interesting.

Forbes names Mo Abudu 98th most powerful woman in the world

Popular Nigerian media mogul, Mo Abudu, was listed as one of the most powerful women in the world by Forbes Magazine.

The socialite was listed alongside 99 other powerful women from all parts of the world.

These women were gotten from diverse backgrounds including musicians, politicians, athletes and more.

Source: Legit.ng