Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, TolaniBaj recently shared her opinion of how she thinks men should behave when they're in a club

The reality TV star shared her thoughts on Twitter, and it has gone viral, stirring reactions from Nigerians as she gets brutally dragged

TolaniBaj said that she gets turned off when she sees men dancing in the club and would prefer a man to sit down and pretend to be a big boy

A controversial take was made online by former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, TolaniBaj on how men should behave whenever they are in the club.

The reality TV star, who recently turned professional disk jockey, shared a very controversial comment about men and why she gets turned off when a man goes to a club and dances.

BBNaija star TolaniBaj trends online after she made a controversial statement about men and them dancing when in a club.

TolaniBaj said she believes that when a man is in the club, he should sit down and pretend to be a big man rather than dance, as is generally expected.

See TolaniBaj's post about men dancing in clubs that sparked reactions online:

See how netizens reacted to TolaniBaj's hot take about men dancing in the club

@EmekaAmakeze:

" My tiredness is tired."

@MubarakMakavel1:

"I can't relate oooo I must dance especially when I hear tell me what you see when you look at me on Sungba by Asake."

@Shez_Weird:

"Me too I get turned off when a guy breath. Like why are you breathing bro?"

@raplord_effizy:

"As opposed to doing what in the club??Playing video games???You be fine babe but your takes dey always gba,kofibe si nnkankan lori e."

@adebayoafeez360:

"Even at burial ground gan, undertakers still dey dance. Ori Tolani ope kobo!"

@thesheddyking:

"Na only funerals dem dey call you to come DJ?"

@LifeOfNapaul:

"And you be DJ o, omo Bbnaija dey always graduate werey‍♂."

@lajalivinlarj:

"Rest. We cannot pretend to impress irrelevant people. If I wanted to sit down, I will sit in my house."

"When It is not a burial ground" - Omotayo of Lagos reacts to TolaniBaj's hot take

After sighting TolaniBaj's controversial comment online, Legit.ng reached out to popular media personality Omotayo of Lagos to air her views about the comment, and she said:

"Na everything dey turn TolaniBaj off, as a DJ that she claims to be ain't she supposed to know that people are meant to dance in the club? Did they come to the club to sit down or to dance and catch fun? So they should just sit down and keep quiet? When it is not a burial ground."

BBNaija Tolani Baj educates men on how to get a lady’s maximum attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that reality TV hottie Tolani Baj recently willingly showed men how to get their desired woman.

The Big Brother Naija housemate released some tips that will enable men to easily get the attention they require from the lady they like.

According to T Baj, the easiest way to stand out from the rest of the men in a lady’s DM is to send her gifts and money.

