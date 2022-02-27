Mixed Martial artist, Israel Adesanya has stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a funny video with some white people

The UFC athlete disclosed that a lot of white girls speak the Yoruba language to him because of the influence afrobeat has on them

He also shared a video with some of his white friends who were speaking Yoruba to him as they laughed through the hilarious conversation

Popular Nigerian kickboxer, Israel Adesanya has shared hilarious moments with some of his white friends who can speak the Yoruba language.

The Style Bender shared a video with the white people whom he said got to speak the language because of the effect afrobeat has on them.

Israel Adesanya speaks Yoruba language with white friends. Credit: @stylebender

Source: Instagram

In the video, he also asked the white guys for their names in the Yoruba language and they responded to him well.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He captioned the video as:

"Last night I had a moment of “dafuq” when #Afrobeat music got all deez oyinbo people singing Yoruba to me in the club . But maaaan this just takes the cake!!! I love it here."

The UFC star also shared videos of himself at Old Trafford where he went to watch the match between Manchester United and Watford.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians love it

Social media users have reacted differently to Adesanya's video of white people speaking Yoruba.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Olima_omega:

"Exactly when i moved to london from Dublin. The shock, 17 years on, im still here. #Henjoy."

Ugomozie:

"This made my whole day."

Chunli922:

"You can't tell me noting she studied linguistics."

Zekks_:

"Yoruba na global language.. No ."

Wealthruby:

"So i no go fit abuse with yoruba again with my squad, make i go learn Hausa."

Baddieaf10:

"This adesanya boy dey enter my eye."

Israel Adesanya suffers racist attack hours before his fight

Legit.ng previously reported that UFC fighter, Israel Adesanya joined the list of African sportsmen who have suffered racial abuse from supporters.

The Nigerian was due to fight Marvin Vettori in the UFC middleweight title clash at Gila River Arna.

Adesanya took to social media to reveal the content of the private message he got from the fan but chose to leave out the person's identity.

Source: Legit.ng