Nigerian Afro-pop musician Adekunle Gold sparked some fond memories of his growth in the entertainment industry

The Five Star singer’s old video of himself acting as a bus conductor made its way to the timelines recently

Fans of Adekunle Gold took out time to appreciate the process he went through to make it to this point in his career

Nigerian Afropop singer Adekunle Gold sparked some reactions online with an old video of him acting as a bus conductor on the streets of Lagos.

The Five Star crooner was captured in a video where he perfectly displayed the manners of a Lagos bus conductor.

Fans dig up old video of Adekunle Gold acting as bus conductor Credit: @yabaleft, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Fans of the singer took time to appreciate his growth in the industry from that moment to his current lifestyle.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the AG Baby's bus conductor video

yabaleftonline:

"Na Adekunle Bronze vs. Adekunle Gold. "

bintu_muhad:

"That means I still get hope ooI go still fine pass like this."

baby_stacey01:

"Meh what God can’t do doesn’t exit . Dmn."

stephanie_chanzy':

"Make our AG baby no fall off oh."

spunkysessentials:

"So make I no give up abii!! both money and inner beauty gi soon come out ❤️❤️❤️❤️ on God!"

nonymous__gustavo:

"Adekunle wey never reach party before vs adekunle Gold party no Dey stop."

voc.sun:

"Omo, that means I go still fine pass like this , my God ! "

printshopnaija:

"Apart from the whole video idea thing, this is coming down from your throne to be behave like an ordinary man, to experience life from a different angle for few minutes or hours... It's actually a good concept and idea."

mhizta_zara:

"I just remember that my eyes is paining me."

Adekunle Gold brags about his success after his sold-out shows

Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold left people talking about some of the comments he made during an interview with music journalist Adesope.

Adekunle revealed during his conversation on the Afrobeat podcast that he had never built his music career about only having hit songs but rather more about having an identity that people can relate to.

The singer bragged that no one could come to his shows and not feel well entertained because he always delivers epic performances and entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng