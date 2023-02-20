Ace Nigerian show host Ebuka recently shattered a relationship table on the Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) after he put Khosi on the spot during the live eviction show on Sunday

Ebuka had queried Khosi if she was been 100% honest and faithful to Yemi, her love interest in the house, but South African housemate found it hard to give an honest reply

During the inquiry Ebuka revealed what Khosi told Thabang in secrecy about her affection towards him despite having a thing with Yemi in the house

The Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) show has begun to serve the very type of content that many of the program's fans signed up for after a slow start.

And leading that charge is the ace Nigerian TV show Ebuka who shattered the relationship triangle table between Khosi, Yemi Cregix and Thabang.

Fans react to the trending love triangle story happening on the BBTitan show between Khosi, Thabang and Yemi Cregix Photo credit:@thabangk.mazibuko/@kingcregx/@khosi_twala

Khosi and Yemi had been a thing on the show since the 2nd week of being in the house, but over the last few days the female South African house has picked quite an interest in her country man Thabang.

When Ebuka asked Khosi if she was sincere and faithfully to Yemi, she found it hard to give a reply.

Watch the exchange between Ebuka and Khosi about her love triangle below:

Fans of the BBTitan show react to Ebuka's questions to Khosi about her love triangle with Yemi and Thabang

@sylvias_bonnets:

"Thank you, Ebuka. You did this for the culture."

@dehbombom_:

"Ebuka how do you want your jollof rice? With moi moi plantain or salad?"

@timzytim5:

"I'm In love with how Ebuka puts her on the spot. Last week it was Yemi, today its her own."

@ob_rie:

"Ebuka took my baby unaware My queen today na your turn dear enjoy the heat last week was Yemi’s turn make him sef rest small."

@kwa_bz:

"Yemi play your game ma gee this is a form of booster to play your mind games cuz she herself is playing mind games tooo yet she demands you would be with her only ."

@maczora:

"Ebuka is a Legendary LEGEND!! He deserves SALARY increased..."

@preshhots_lingeries:

"Omo KHOSI and YEMI are the most highlight of the season lol khosi felt the heat."

@tiwani___:

"Thank you ebuka for breaking this kobosi girl table imagine she don spoil YEMI game finish they demoted baba to bottom 3. A whole king of Yoruba demon."

Fans React as Marvin and Yaya are evicted from the BBTitan House

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the latest of the weekly Sunday eviction show of the Big Brother Titan show was slam dunk as a couple of housemates were ushered out the door of Biggie's house.

However, the two housemates evicted after the week's show was a couple of many people's favourites, Marvin and Yaya.

Marvin is a Nigerian-American and prolific reality TV personality who has been on America's Got Talent and Love Island shows.

