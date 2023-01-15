The Big Brother Titans show has officially kicked off today January 15, and the housemates are already getting to know one another

The first housemate that was introduced into the house was South Africa's Khosi

Nigerians couldn't help but point out that the beautiful young lady looks like popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The Big Brother Titan show has sparked reactions on social media as the new housemates who would be in the house for the next few weeks have been introduced to fans.

The first contestant who was introduced into the house was South Africa's Khosi and from the moment she climbed the stage.

Nigerians say James Brown looks like Khosi Photo credit: @bigbro_africa/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

According to Nigerians the BBTitans housemate looks like popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown.

See posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians say Khosi looks like James Brown

blair.seen_:

"She resemble James brown."

gossiphub21st:

"She looks like James brown."

west.side.property:

"James brown is that you"

essys.touch:

"Princess of africow is that uuu"

eaglesoar01:

"She resemble James brown somehow shaaa."

austinodance__:

"No be James brown be this??… Werey won disguise "

tusweetgram:

"Who carry James brown enter here?"

cynthia_nakamba:

"She looks like James brown "

omalicha840:

"James brown don enter big brother."

esthe_r465:

"Bro she looks like James Brown ooo Abi na my eye dey pain me?"

mz_jennychimsy:

"Is she James brown’s sister? I love her already "

justcallme_mag:

"She looks so much like James Brown."

fig8kimberly:

"Hahaha big drama out of everything. love it."

oluchiemark:

"Princess of africow."

amondi_odhiambo:

"She so pretty and well spoken."

chocolateguns:

"Wow James brown in the building "

Fans react as BBTitans stars enter the house

Big Brother Titans is trended on Twitter as expected, since it was the opening on January 15.

The show hosts Ebuka and Lawrence took turns welcoming the housemates on the stage and sending them into the house.

As expected, opinions both candid and funny took over social media as netizens expressed hopes and expectations for this year's show.

Nigerians went as far as warning South Africans to stick to speaking English so that premium violence will be delivered if necessary.

Source: Legit.ng