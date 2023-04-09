Nollywood actress Regina Daniels trends online as she celebrates reaching a massive milestone in her social media presence

In a post shared online, the young actress wished her followers a Happy Easter while thanking them for helping her hit 13m followers on Instagram

Regina Daniel is one of the most followed Nollywood actresses on Instagram, behind Funke Akindele and Merch Johnson, only

Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian billionaire politician Regina Daniel have taken to social media to felicitate the Easter celebrations with her fans and supporters on Instagram.

Regina Daniels also used the opportunity to thank her fans as she was also celebrating hitting a landmark of 13 million followers on Instagram.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels trends online as she celebrates hitting 13m followers on Instagram. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young mother of two celebrated the Easter festivities and her landmark achievement with a stunning photo of herself rocking an outlandish red two-piece suit.

She complimented her look with an elegant Kentucky Derby Sunday hat. The headpiece was the perfect dessert for Regina's look.

See how netizens reacted to Regina Daniels' post as she celebrates hitting 13m followers on IG:

@adaeze.onuigbo:

"Awwwwww my super sweet aunty I love you.

@idoko_priscilla:

"If pretty was a person❤️."

@starstudded01:

"Senator Ned Nwoko's property."

@halimabubakar:

"Sweet babe ❤️."

@idrisfebby:

"Every colour suits the Queen wow❤️❤️."

@cdams91:

"Sharp baby keep it on."

@jennys_consultancy:

"WOMAN WITH CLASS."

@olivepeters_official:

"Chai! You go know say God design."

@careen_1819:

"Wooow, she is sooo beautiful."

@dessypinky19:

"Red Queen, this your outfit is dazzling."

