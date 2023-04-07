Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her boo, Xxssive, have left a number of social media users feeling irritated

A viral video captured the movie star’s man flaunting her underwear and pointing out how she would start wearing one henceforth

Xxssive proceeded to plead with members of the public to call his attention whenever she steps out with no underwear

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her lover, Xxssive, have received backlash on social media following a video posted on the internet.

The video clip captured a seemingly stunned Nkechi who watched her man flaunt her pant for the world to see.

Nkechi Blessing's boo flaunts her large pant in video. Photo: @xxssesive

Source: Instagram

Xxssive explained that the actress used to have issues with underwear but things have now taken a different turn.

He proceeded to give pointers to members of the public about how they can tell if the actress has a pant on or not.

Xxssive noted that it should be brought to his attention any day the actress leaves the house with her underwear.

Watch the video below:

Netizens lampoon Nkechi and boo

umehikemmanuel said:

"Those laughing at the comment section, abeg how is this stuff funny? I’m trying to laugh, I can’t find anything funny about the video."

ekmistry said:

"What a disgraceful duo."

dalugram01 said:

"I personally felt disgusted."

caramelcathyy said:

"Everything makes it to the Internet these days."

official_delight001 said:

"Make una two try get sense ndi nzuzu."

soloblinkz said

So is this part of love? To dey carry pant for social medium

fomieeee said:

"Una no get family members on instagtam sha."

thelifeofchichi__ said:

"this couple! Una eh!! See how she Dey do like say she know know say na watin her man want talk!!! E Dey blush!! Just negodu!!"

Nkechi Blessing and boo travel to Zanzibar for Valentine

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing and her lover Xxssive took their social media 'tensioning' to another level with their baecation.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a photo and videos as she and her lover landed in Zanzibar just a few days before Valentine's day.

Fans and colleagues of the controversial actress could not help but gush over the flagrant display of love.

Source: Legit.ng