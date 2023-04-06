Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is back in her element, and a video on her page has sparked reactions

The actress and her loyal crew member, Tobi Makinde, rubbed powder on their faces, threw on robes, and sat on the floor

Alternating phone lights, the duo clapped and made weird faces in the hilarious video

Due to insomnia, Funke Akindele and her trusted crew member Tobi Makinde hopped on a hilarious TikTok challenge.

The Nollywood stars threw on a robe, robbed excess powder on their face and neck, and then sat on the floor.

Funke Akindele jumps on powder challenge Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Using their phones as sources of light, Funke and Tobi took turns making the light go on and off, alternating their weird witch-like faces as they clapped.

The hashtags the mum of two used for her caption became a source of concern for some of her fans.

Akindele captioned the video:

" Tobi and I. What we do when insomnia sets in!! #crazyduo #crazydirectors of #battleonbukastreet #funkeakindele #funkejenifaakindele #happypeople#stayhappy #mentalhealthmatters #staypositive"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

kingz_baba001:

"Our deputy Governor."

abiolasworld:

"This is giving Ogbanje vibes and you now posted it in the night too?"

mo_bimpe:

"Haaaaa ‍♀️"

folagade_banks:

" Thank God say I never sleep oo naso I for miss this midnight shenanigans!! this duo ehn!!!❤️"

biodunstephen:

"Wetin dey occur??? Who dey influence who bayi??"

_blakkout00:

"Make everybody happy themselves oo."

adetoluwa01:

"You even release am for midnight this is giving ‘egbe okunkun’ vibes o."

teezpearl:

"Don’t lie on top insomnia . It is your normal behavior."

ife_esan:

"Did you all read her hashtags and connect it with her main post before laughing? Not everything is funny. Funke Akindele is going through a lot , and she just showed us one of her coping mechanism. Anyone that posts Insomnia is definitely going through a whole lot...a whole lot. I pray God eases the pains for this woman."

Funke Akindele's twins celebrate her on Mother's Day

The governorship election came and went, and Funke Akindele returned to her old self.

On Mother's Day, the actress' twin boys comforted her with beautiful cards affirming she's the planet's best mum after losing the Lagos governorship election.

In the video on her Instagram story channel, the actress showed off her sons, Zack and Zion, who covered their faces with the cards they made for her.

Source: Legit.ng