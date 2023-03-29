Nigerian rising street act Portable decided to join social media users to make a spectacle of himself with his viral Baboon soundtrack

Remember that the singer had a face-off with the Nigerian police force where he made all sorts of claims, mentioning that he was a Baboon who stays in the zoo

The controversial act gathered his entire family to join others online to officially create the challenge that emerged from the arrest scene

Nigerian singer Portable has forgotten about the anxiety the police force gave him as he hopped on an online challenge a few minutes after his viral pandemonium.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer put up a show when the Nigerian Police stormed his bar in Ogun State to arrest him.

Portable and Family create Baboon challenge on TikTok Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

However, it appeared that the controversial act quickly let go of the burden of the whole incident to make fun of the character he displayed during that furious moment that has since gone viral.

In a new video making the rounds online, Portable is seen with his entire household as they dance turn by turn to his "I am Baboon, I stay in the zoo" soundtrack produced by the sound whiz DJ YK Mule.

Source: Legit.ng