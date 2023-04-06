Controversial Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam is in the news again as he drags his online archrival crossdresser, Bobrisky to court

Tosin was recently on Plus TV where he revealed that his run-in with the popular crossdresser is now a case in court

The media personality shared that Bobrisky tried to get him arrested and locked up illegally, but he has now taken things a nudge further and sued him

It is a case of two foxes howling at each and taking themselves before a wolf for judgement as controversial blogger Tosin Silverdam announces on TV that he has sued famous Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky in court.

Tosin shared this information during an on-air live session with Plus TV, where he revealed that after Bobrisky tried to get him arrested and locked up illegally he has now dragged the effeminate dresser to court.

Silverdam during the program on Plus TV noted that he wasn't supposed to talk about the case on air but he just wanted it to be public knowledge that he was in court with the effeminate lifestyle influencer.

Watch the viral clip of Tosin Silverdam talking about his court case against Bobrisky:

See netizens reacted to Tosin Silverdam's court case with Bobrisky

@chiamaka.nita:

"Suing her, that's you is doing too much."

@greatnesss555:

"Lol so many court cases in Nigeria this period, lawyers are really cashing out. From election cases, to bloggers cases, to shim cases! A lot is going on!"

@unusual_julie:

"Make e no go back fire you sha. Coz if really say na fake news u carry and Bob fit prove am. ahh e go bad o. u go use ur hand jail yourself."

@fitjoseph:

"Y are u suing ur sister una be the same na, u girls will be alright sha."

@pr3ttythang5:

"According to shims post."

@thatvikky:

"Abeg this una going to court na free."

@thicktianah:

"I need to build a prison in Nigeria."

@anih9385:

"They just dey push you, you and bobrisky who supposed to sue each other... What do you have to say in court?.. because you are the one insulting him all the time on ur page! This my online people can push someone to do anything you sue him so that we will clap for you."

@jo.nes5728:

"Why u dey sue ur female colleague."

@empress_moyemi:

"God abeg who go interview idrisu bayii."

Bobrisky says as Tosin Silverdam lands in police custody over their fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the drama between controversial crossdresser Bobrisky and blogger, Tosin Silverdam, continues to wax stronger.

Bobrisky appeared to have made true of his threat to have Silverdam arrested as shared a video showing the moment the young man was being interrogated by police officers.

In the shared video, Silverdam was heard explaining how he simply makes social commentaries and has praised Bobrisky in the past.

