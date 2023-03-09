A video of Segun Wire in an Instagram live chat with popular disc jockey DJ YK Mule has gone viral online

In the video, DJ YK revealed how Segun Wire came to his house for him to beg popular singer Zlatan Ibile on his behalf

This is coming after a video of Segun Wire’s mother begging the Zanku label boss trended on social media

Days after a video of Segun Wire’s mother begging indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile for forgiveness, another video of the boy popular for his “Mo Fe Cha Che” slang with DJ YK Mule has gone viral on social media.

In the Instagram live video, DJ YK revealed how Segun Wire came to his house asking him to help beg Zlatan for forgiveness and take him back.

DJ YK and Segun Wire on Instagram live chat. Credit: @djykmule_ @zlatanibile @afroonthebeats

Source: Instagram

DJ YK, in an explanation, said he could only use his platform to help as it was left to Zlatan to forgive or not.

"Even if he wants to help you, he go just dash you money, Zlatan is ok on his own now," DJ YK said.

The DJ added that if Segun Wire had stayed put with Zlatan back then, he would have been one of the beneficiaries of the Zanku label owner’s fame.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Segun Wire's video with DJ YK

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

official_wonderboi:

"If not village people. This boy fit done they yankee ooo. But it’s otherwise now, hopefully he finds the help he’s seeking ."

codesmr:

"If zlatan no get money, he won’t demand for forgiveness."

busybraining:

"Must you ppl record this teenager when he comes to beg?"

chairman_scoop:

"This boy was a very small boy when the whole thing happened and his people messed the whole situation up, he couldn't have controlled the situation anyway. So sad. I cant even imagine the mental state of this boy. Too young to have experienced all that walahi."

zillion_perry:

"He’s just a child, he needs good mentorship and they need to send him back to school."

iam_dannyj:

"Zlatan shouldn’t make this mistake again He can help me but don’t take him back."

Segun Wire's mum tenders apology to Zlatan Ibile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how a video clip of an elderly woman tendering a public apology to Zlatan Ibile went viral online and sparked reactions.

The woman in the video was the mother of Segun Wire, a little boy who became an internet sensation some years back

Sgun's short-lived internet fame used to be managed by Zlatan.

However, there was a fallout between Zlatan and the boy's parents, who accused the Zanku crooner of theft and exploiting their son.

