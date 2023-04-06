Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again made this news, this time for helping his destiny helper, Kogbagidi

A young man trended on social media after he posted a video claiming that Portable made Kogbagidi famous

According to the TikTok user, while Kogbagidi might be wealthy, a number of people only got to know him because of Portable

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is now being credited with the fame of top show promoter, Kogbagidi.

A video made the rounds online of a TikTok user who made a video claiming that the Zazu Zeh crooner was the one who made the socialite famous.

According to him, people should leave aside sentiments and be truthful. He claimed that people only got to know Kogbagidi because of Portable.

Not stopping there, he admitted that while Kogbagidi might be richer, Portable made him more famous. He also stated that glory helps glory and the Zazu Zeh crooner's own helped the show promoter.

Recall that Kogbagidi was once termed as Portable’s ‘destiny helper’ when he contributed to him meeting rapper Olamide and became his manager for a short period of time before they fell out with each other.

Claim that Portable made Kogbagidi famous stirs mixed reactions

It did not take long for the TikToker’s video to go viral and spark a debate on social media. A number of netizens seemed to agree with him. Read some of their comments below:

Credit_alert22:

“The guy no lie oo.”

smartyemo:

“No be lies… Ogo manra ogo lowo… glory dey help glory… na portable make people know kogbagidi true true ooo.. me sef no know ham before..”

big_5ve:

“Y’ll knows nothing about Nigerian music industry if you don’t know anything about Kogbagidi, portable still dey hustle for Abeokuta when kogbagidi don dey promote many Nigerian artists.”

mandemluvme:

“Tbh I never heard of him until portable ‍♀️.”

hypemachine1_:

“Talking in Rubbish! It’s like this one just Dey wake up for this industry! I no blame him, na small pikin way dem born today…. Logan gidi no be today meat for this industry.”

stardomgys:

“Yeah no lies , literally only few knows KOGADIJI then , it was portable wahala that made him shine ✨ truly .”

Yorubad_boy_dickson:

“If you no sabi kogbagidi for music Industry then you don’t know anything about music than a clout chaser .”

officialdjlampard:

“Rubbish capping… na tiktok dey give all this illiterate chance.”

waspa_lee:

“If you don’t know Kogbagidi from the time of BBM then you’re living under the water or still in your early 20’s.”

Portable gives back to the street

Shortly after his release, Portable Zazu returned to his good deeds of giving back to the streets, Legit.ng reported.

The Zazu crooner, who was granted bail by a magistrate court in Ogun state, shared videos on Instagram of him giving out bread, and soft drinks, among other food items, to people, who gathered around him.

He further spoke about God's grace in his life, adding that his blessing didn't come by luck or chance.

