Nollywood actor William Uchemba marked his birthday on Saturday, October 22, with some lovely pictures

The actor also shared a video of his daughter Kamara rocking an outfit that read ‘Happy Birthday Dad’

However, many fans of the actors have stormed his comment section to react to the video as they beg him to stop hiding his daughter’s face

Nigerian comic actor Williams Uchemba celebrated his birthday over the weekend, and it was all about gratitude to God, who has helped him achieve so much.

The actor flooded his social media timeline with some cute pictures while penning an appreciation message to God and his fans.

Williams Uchemba marks his birthday in style.



Williams wrote:

“I lack words to Express how grateful I am with your kind words and prayers on my birthday. I want to truly thank you guys for the love ❤️. Thanks and God bless and may God grant you your hearts desires as he has been granting mine in Jesus name. Amen.”

See the post below:

Williams shares a video of his daughter

To make his birthday special, Williams shared a video of his daughter Kamara rocking an outfit that read ‘Happy Birthday Dad.’ He, however, didn’t show her face, an action that has stirred reactions from his fans.

See the video below:

Fans react as Williams Uchemba shares video of his daughter

Fans react as Williams Uchemba shares video of his daughter

realoluwatofunmi:

"Open this girl face."

gloryiweha:

"They don’t want to show the face but can’t keep her off the gram."

kenita_baby:

"Kamara is a popular surname in Sierra Leone. It's a beautiful and unique first name. So dope!"

iyke1steel:

"Show her face Mr Man ‍♂."

cassyblingzz:

"Show baby face na."

ayuk_grace_:

"It’s not her birthday and the Bible said protect your child from sinful eyes."

debby_candys:

"Wetin una wan use her face do ??he will show her when he wants to na him get pikin."

philipmaurice5:

"Happy birthday bro. Show us Kamara's face , we have been longing to see her face . ."

Source: Legit.ng