With a beautiful post on her Instagram page, Bimbo Oshin gushed river her con on his birthday

The veteran actress' caption for the photo collage video she shared was heavily laden with prayers for her son

Fans and colleagues of the actress trooped to her comment section to send in their good wishes

Bimbo Oshin's first child, Segun is a year older today, April 6, and the actress took to social media to properly celebrate him.

The veteran movie star shared a video collage of her son's photos and her moments with him.

Bimbo Oshin celebrates son's birthday Photo credit: @bimbooshin

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Oshin revealed all her son has been to her and proceeded to shower him with prayers, calling for God's protection all round.

She wrote:

"Happiest birthday to my womb opener, the love of my life, my champ, my gee , oko mi ataata @_.segun._ I pray God will continue to direct your path, you will shine like the sun and lead the path of men May all my desires concerning your life and all you desire fall into places oko mi . May you always find favor in the sight of God. May all you lay your hands on yield bountiful fruits IJMN You will live long in good health and wealth Mama loves you son❤️❤️❤️❤️May the blood of JESUS always be your shield. Keep making us proud son YOU ARE THE BEST "

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Bimbo Oshin

asiwajucouture:

"Happy birthday son, May your birthday be filled with all the joy, happiness, and wonder that you hope for. And may all of your dreams and aspirations come true. ❤️"

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday son.. We love you "

jayeola_monje:

"Happy birthday my son. May everything good falls in place for you. Many happy returns."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday omo sister mi I wish you long life and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️"

celestiansmim0:

"Handsome dude. Bless him❤️ Happy birthday, mummy's sunshine. May the LORD grant all of your good wishes.❤️❤️❤️"

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Happy birthday darling May your dreams always come true "

Femi Otedola celebrates mum at 91

Femi Otedola got people asking if it's right to kiss one's aged mum on the lips as a display of affection.

The billionaire businessman shared a photo of his mum on her 91st birthday as he celebrated her on social media.

In the photo, Otedola affectionately held and kissed his aged mum lightly on the lips.

Source: Legit.ng