Williams Uchemba, like many Nigerians, is ready to cast his vote for his preferred presidential candidate on Saturday, February 25

The actor, far away in the United Kingdom, shared photos as he prepared to get on his flight back to Nigeria

Uchemba, in his post, disclosed that all votes must count, a source of inspiration for his numerous fans

Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba looks forward to the presidential election on Saturday, February 25.

Uchemba has decided to return to the country with his wife and daughter from the United Kingdom to show the length he is willing to go for his preferred candidate.

Williams Uchemba returns to Nigeria to vote Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, the actor shared photos from the airport as he affirmed that all votes must count.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Movement London-Lagos. Every Vote Must Count. IF YOU ARE VOTING ON SATURDAY, LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS UP "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Uchemba's post

cheflikeloisa:

"I am voting ooo, I must vote even this sickness can't stop me...after voting I go home and continue shaking."

lanregirl15:

"Journey Mercy all the way home."

thelightbeautyworld:

"It’s unfair that Many people might not vote because they didn’t see where to withdraw money for transportation fare."

ishine_3:

"I'm voting, left Calabar to Aba today for the elections on Saturday.....my vote must count."

viktoh_blaq:

"Was about crying after I saw your location until I read the caption because you’re one of the celebrities who triggered me to vote."

thrift_nighty.more:

"Yes o every vote must. Safe flight to you and yours."

kachyvonne:

"Last slide for me ❤️."

official_afc1:

"Safe trip back boss, let's do this. ✌"

Williams Uchemba shares how he was saved

Popular actor Williams Uchemba, to motivate his fans and followers, shared a video where he spoke about his family background.

Uchemba said he was born into a family with so many generational curses. He revealed that he was confused at some point as nothing worked out for him.

However, he revealed it all changed when he turned 14 and gave his life to Jesus Christ.

Source: Legit.ng