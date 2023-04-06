Adekunle Gold's daughter Deja has sparked reactions on social media with her version of her father's hit song Party No Dey Stop

The singer, on his Instagram story channel, shared a video of himself singing and Deja interrupting him with her version of his trending song

Adekunle Gold could not help but blush happily as Deja sang in her adorable voice

Adekunle Gold's daughter Deja might be his biggest fan, as she is up-to-date with his trending songs.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, which has gone viral, Deja hung out with him in her playroom.

Adekunle Gold's daughter sings his trending song Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Adekunle Gold was singing a song, and his daughter chose that time to interrupt him with her version of his trending song, Party No Dey Stop.

The singer grinning from ear to ear, focused his attention as his daughter sang in her adorable voice.

He captioned his post:

"Ok, my baby says Party No Dey Stop."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

iambrainny:

"Awwww my ovaries."

deejaydr_switch:

"Omolomo she don hear am taya daddy don use am disturb house well well."

endy_manny:

"No be duduke be this."

ogunsola811:

"See as rich kid scatter house omooo. If na when i small my mama go don kil me."

endy_manny:

"The song has been on repea."

adesuwa.damilola:

"Duduke don grow wings now."

naomidavid_:

"Duduke don de talk ?"

monickwin:

"This girl go get sweet voice o."

theajadiolajumoke:

"She sabi her papa song."

ladymarisjones:

"She can even sing it better than me."

ms_iniesta:

"Like the baby is just a miniature of her mom ❤️ so cute."

ayo.michaels:

"Deja does not want that lullaby. She wants to partyyyyy."

siesta.ng:

"Deja is so adorable ☺️"

liabeautystore__:

"Baby girl is just living her sweet life."

