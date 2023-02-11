Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has reacted on social media after a post went viral claiming she was dead

The post attributed her death to her support of APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Toyin Abraham took to social media to pray against death as other celebrities and fans joined in

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was rumoured to be dead by a mischievous social media user over her support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is no longer news that a number of celebrities have been subjected to harassment on social media over the upcoming presidential election and their candidate of choice.

Toyin Abraham was targeted recently when a movie was made about her death and posted on YouTube over her support for APC’s Tinubu.

Toyin Abraham blows hot over post claiming she's dead. Photos: @toyin_abraham

The YouTube post wished the actress to rest in peace and explained that her death was caused by the upcoming election.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Toyin Abraham addressed the troubling claim. She posted screenshots from the YouTube post and accompanied it with a heated caption.

The movie star told her detractors that its no longer a democracy if people are attacked for making their own choice.

She also wrote in part:

“Bullying, harassing and threatening people’s life because they disagree with you on personal choice shouldn’t be encouraged at all.

Why would anyone put this out there? Why? Why should anyone wish others bad because they made a different choice? Why?”

Toyin Abraham then concluded her post by rejecting death and reiterating her support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She wrote:

“Death is not my portion in Jesus name. #asiwajubaby #iamasiwajubaby.”

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jombo, other fans and celebs gather to pray for Toyin Abraham

After the actress reacted to the disturbing post on her death online, a number of netizens took to her comment section to reject death for her. Some of her colleagues and fans also gathered to pray for her. Read some of their comments below:

iyaboojofespris:

"I reject it for you, It shall never be your portion my dear ❤️"

kunleremiofficial:

"God forbid… may the person who did this fall in that pit."

_timini:

"God forbid! Back to sender in Jesus Name."

deyemitheactor:

"I REJECT IT IN JESUS NAME!!!"

uchejombo:

"This is not it at all. God forbid"

ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"Iwo ki yi o ku iku kan kan, a fi yiye❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

etimeffiong:

"You won’t die but live to declare the goodness of God in the land of the living "

woliagba_ayoajewole:

"God is on your side. Grace speaks for you! Your era is not gonna end in Jesus Christ Mighty Name. Amen!"

realwarripikin:

"God forbid!!!! You will live and fulfill your days on earth…"

mo_bimpe:

"Haaa Some people can be really devilish tho cos what’s all these ? Oloun maje "

