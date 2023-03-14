Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has continued to do the Lord's work by fighting and speaking the minds of the people

The Nollywood star reacted aggressively to the CBN's latest update to allow the old notes to be in circulation

The movie expert recounted the series of dreadful events that occurred within the few weeks of naira scarcity

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian Nollywood star Kate Henshaw reacted aggressively to the latest update by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It's been in the news that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, bowed to pressure by ordering commercial banks to comply with the court verdict of letting old N200, N500, and N1,000 remain legal tender till the end of the year.

Pictures of Kate Henshaw and CBN governor Godwin Emefiele Credit: @k8hensahw, @godwinemefiele

Source: Instagram

The movie star took to social media to heave the frustration of what citizens went through when the old currencies were confiscated.

Reacting to the statement by the official Twitter handle of CBN on Twitter, the actress noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"You brought untold hardship, got banks and their staff attacked, ignited protests with this cash confiscation policy of yours, then you turn around & do this??!"

See her post below

Nigerians join Kate Henshaw to drag CBN online

@PetersChikezie:

"Them no rate us at all… It’s like the life of Nigerians are worthless to them. After months of hardship and the successful creation of Naira parallel market. They will pay, sooner or later."

@ehcuno:

"They claimed to have destroyed the notes. how are they going to release them now?"

@EmekaIliemena:

"I have not seen this height degree of wickedness before. A government that delights over the sufferings of her citizens."

@atim_awak:

"Auntie Kate, please drink water and let some matter pass you by...No be everything you go talk put, after all most people embrace this hardship initially thinking it will affect me alone. Mtcheew."

@addix2001:

"But Obidients initially liked the policy because they thought it would hurt Tinubu's chances.....why crying now after Obi lost."

@mzvelvet3:

"These govt. have no plan or headway. So much for people always talking about holding public offices before contesting. They don’t even know what they are doing. Just put crazy policies in place and make the masses suffer until you’re ready . What exactly was achieved?"

Kate Henshaw applauds labour party's Peter Obi on the journey so far

Ace Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw penned a heartwarming message to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The Nollywood actress explained why she chose to support Obi in his presidential bid, citing various scenarios in which she had closely observed him.

Kate also highlighted the impact of the Obi movement on the minds of the youths and how it has reminded them of the power they have.

Source: Legit.ng