A Nigerian mechanic, simply identified as Mr Timothy, returned the sum of ₦10.8 million mistakenly sent to his bank account

After his video went viral, Twitter users praised Timothy for his honesty and ethics, while some criticized him for returning the money

Kate Henshaw was among those who praised the mechanic for acting with genuine honesty and principle at this period of economic difficulty

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw added to the list of netizens who have praised a young mechanic for returning N10.8 million that was inadvertently sent to his account.

The vibrant star took to her social media to share the man’s video while she said a prayer for him.

Kate Henshaw Reacts As Man Returns N10.8m Mistakenly Transferred To His Account Credit: @henshawkate

Source: Twitter

The clip uploaded by Kate showed outside a crowded bank when Timothy’s employer identified him as a contractor and said that he had intended to transfer money to his manager for a project but had accidentally sent it to his mechanic, who had come on his own initiative to return the money.

He urged everyone who would listen to use Timothy’s services, endorsing his reliability as they cheered and raced to shake hands with the Good Samaritan amid prayers and well wishes.

Nonetheless, the audience begged the contractor to give Timothy something back for being truthful.

The fitness junkie prayed for Timothy after making a comment on the video and wished him a lot of favour and good things of life.

She said: "God bless Mr Timothy, who returned N10.8 million naira that was mistakenly transferred to him. You will not lack favour, peace, and long life."

See her post below

Social media users react

Several other fans also joined Henshaw in praising Timothy for returning the money.

jumadraws:

"I go first use like 1.2M chop suya first.

"If he enter my account , na different video they go post"

kelvineistein:

"Me and my friends at Eko hotel, we go first chop like 8.2M before thinking of returning the remaining."

okeyinfuajayi:

"I have been in a situation before where I over transferred money to a vendor. I did not get it back, and the original work that was commissioned was done very poorly. I applaud his honesty. It is rare."

kushalabi:

"Of course we still have good people in Nigeria. Not the CORNfused ones with pockets full of CORN . Katey Mama."

