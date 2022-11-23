Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has gotten her fans and industry colleagues gushing over her energy level

The movie star who is currently abroad joined US-based choreographer, Don Flexx, on the dance floor and she almost stole the show

Many were seen in the 51-year-old movie star's comment section with sweet reactions to the dance video

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has humoured members of the online community with yet another energy-packed dance video.

According to Henshaw, she got a call from US-based Nigerian choreographer, Don Flexx, to join him for Victony’s Soweto dance challenge.

Actress Kate Henshaw, 51, battles US-based choreographer on dance floor. Photo: @k8henshaw

The energetic actress honoured the call and she posted a video of the impressively choreographed session on her page.

51-year-old Henshaw was a complete match for her dancing counterpart who equally brought his A-game to the dance floor.

Sharing the video, Henshaw wrote:

"Dancing and I are like 5 & 6... like a fish takes to water. It lifts my mood and I get to have fun as well... When @donflexx reached out and wanted to do this... I jumped on board..."

Social media users react

chinonsoarubayi said:

"First of all Fire moves! Then your skin looks soo chocolatey and nice, soo beautiful my goodness! Then the Kate the Stallion Knees!!! Haa! The pressure is getting wesssseeeeeeerrrrr!"

beverly_osu said:

"My mummy must give us the the Katy butterfly dance at the end .. what does knees do ."

amarakanu said:

"The pressure is getting werserrrrrr ."

shebabyshebaby said:

"Aunty K8 how old are you gangan. Not your physiological age o. Your Chronological age ."

emmymyke1 said:

"How can I explain to my kids that you are 51yrs old."

meeyahcreations said:

"You need to show us your birth certificate because this age is not the real one."

