Billionaire kids DJ Cuppy and reality star Kiddwaya have been sharing cute moments of themselves in Oman

In a video they jointly shared on their Instagram page, the two jumped on Davido's trending Unavailable Challenge

Many of their followers, however, didn't find the video funny as they criticized the duo's dance moves

Popular disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, and reality TV star Kiddwaya have caused a stir with a dance video of them as they jump on singer Davido's #UnavailableChallenge in Oman, where they have been sharing cute moments with fans.

Like Davido, Cuppy and Kiddwaya are from wealthy backgrounds, and it seems to be a show of support for the DMW label boss.

Cuppy and Kiddwaya show off dance moves. Credit: @cuppy @kiddwaya @davido

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of them dancing below:

In another post, Kiddwaya shared how fans voted on who danced better between him and Cuppy, which she DJ won.

Swipe the post below to see how fans voted:

Unavailable is a song from Davido's recently released Timeless album.

Netizens react to Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy's dance video

Many berated the duo as some described them as rich kids who can't dance. Others wondered if being able to dance was linked to poverty. See their comments below:

theolaade:

"Awwwww, Rich kids we no Dey sabi dance ."

chukwudi_obi_:

"I understand now.. na the money way I no get Dey make sabi dance in the first place."

iam_healthyboy:

"My papa nor try at all ."

abdul_hodl:

"Rich people children. Anything una do correct ooooo."

summy3056:

"Something wey you start preparation since yesterday,Na Wetin you come out with be this kid."

fayeogmakaveli_:

"You see, seh all of una see ham? Simple dance. If na some ojo boys or agege boys. Dem go wan use leg dig ground comot. Rich people no dy stress. #teamrichkids."

_aee.isha_:

"Dance way we dey manage, e reach your turn, you turn it to cultural dance ."

aisha_ibrahimofficial:

"Thank God I can’t Dance, Sign of Billionaireship ♥️."

Cuppy launches Scholarship

Cuppy announced the establishment of a scholarship fund to aid African graduate students attending the University of Oxford.

Florence Otedola, who recently completed her graduate studies at Oxford, announced a gift of £100,000 (N58m) to the Africa Oxford Initiative (AfOx) to support African graduate students at Oxford.

DJ Cuppy’s philanthropic endeavours will support a variety of organisations that address important issues, including child protection and education for females and people with disabilities.

Source: Legit.ng