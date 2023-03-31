Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s Timeless Album has started to make waves only a few hours after its release

Shortly after the much anticipated album dropped on March 31, 2023, it was shown massive love in many parts of the world and topped charts

According to reports, Davido’s Timeless Album is now number 1 on Apple Music charts in a total of 17 countries around the world

Fans react as Davido's Timeless Album tops charts in 17 countries. Photos: @davido, @davidodailyshow

According to reports, Timeless Album became number one on Apple Music charts in 17 countries.

It was gathered that Davido’s work topped Apple charts in 17 countries including Qatar, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uganda and more.

See the full list of countries below:

The news of Davido’s album topping charts spread like wildfire on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

iam_donhero1:

“He’s not 001 for mouth ❤️❤️.”

ram.yashiri:

"Is there a better number than number one? Here in Uganda, we want to stream it down to -000001. I believe Davido wrote most of the songs, and he was oozing out pain and emotions, singing his heart out. If the beat isn't emotional in one song, you will find that the lyrics are emotional. And if the lyrics aren't emotional, the beat will evoke emotions. What a sweet album!"

horlamihpoh:

“As it should be.”

olamamichael:

“Dem dy call person David you dy look am less … you dy read bible at all? Gods favorite man .”

bwoylaraj':

“Album we dey hot ”

iamtobianoyung:

“Davido all the way .”

chalz_gram:

“Oh Oh 1 for a reason!!!!!⭐⭐⭐⭐.”

Davido thanks his wife Chioma after dropping Timeless album

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now released his highly anticipated Timeless album to the joy of many fans.

Just as promised, the body of work dropped in the early hours of March 31, 2023, and the music star took to social media to announce it.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido penned down an emotional note to show appreciation to his wife, Chioma, who he claimed helped to make it happen.

Source: Legit.ng