Popular, controversial Nigerian singer Portable has finally returned to social media after spending some days in the custody of the Nigerian police force

The singer, in his return message shared online, thanked his fans and supporter that stood by him through his ordeal with the Nigerian security operatives

However, something in the Zazoo crooner's appreciation post got people talking online; Portable in his message, he begged God to release him from what was stealing his peace

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online with his appreciation post as he returns to social media after days in police custody.

Portable in his post thanked his fans and loved ones for their support while noting that God is his number 1 priority. He went on to note that It was the mercies of God that saw him through his ordeal.

Controversial Shepeteri singer Portable returns to social media with an appreciation post to God and his fans. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, there was a statement in the post by Portable that caught the attention of his fans and followers.

The singer in his message begged God to please take away whatever was stealing his peace while slamming whatever evil that was being hatched against him to fail.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Portable's appreciation post as he returns to social media:

See the reactions that Portable's appreciation post stirred online

@janemena:

"My crush, I will drop a dance to celebrate your release‍."

@ajuraofficial:

"More Grace and greatness my bro …Some people don yarb me tire cos of your matter …say I Dey support you…one love."

@olobadagzy:

"After God Fear Government. There Is Nothing Call Federal Government Liability. Akoi Police Station, Akoi Court Straight."

@herbassureglobal:

"Portable this is the right time to release a track relating to this challenges. That’s what nairamarley did when he was out of detention and the rest is history today."

@sabigal1:

"Oga rest. God won't save u if u don't save yourself. U're too noisy and it's making u attract all that's happening to u. I like ur clout chasing and always wanna be heard and seen, but be careful what u say and do. Eyes are on u. Zazuuuuu. I like ur free spirit ,but add caution biko."

@djda6tem:

"You don learn lesson now, na pictures and caption u dey use communicate now. Now live video again."

@massmediaforum:

"Portable... Soon the world would understand the type of person you are .. God is in control."

@oluwatobez_:

"Cus I stand strong zazu no go minus zazu elemi Titus."

Portable’s wife, Bewaji, says after her husband's release from Prison, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently grabbed the headlines across several news platforms for assaulting men of the Nigeria Police Force and refusing arrest.

Days after Portable's run-in with the security operatives, the Inspector General of Police issued an arrest warrant on the singer, giving him 48 hours to submit himself to the law or face retribution.

Throughout the debacle, Portable's wife Omobewaji was seen to have gone silent and didn't react to her hubby's arrest online and offline.

Source: Legit.ng