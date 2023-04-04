Controversial musician Portable bragging about his divine grace as he was let out of jail after fulfilling the conditions of his bail

Recall that the street-hop artist was charged with six counts of assault and theft after spending three days in jail

The musician was spotted in a car with friends and relatives who had come to take him out of the station

Nigerian singer Portable has continued to make the rounds on social media following his release from prison.

The controversial acts showed sincerity towards his experience in the absence of freedom within the four walls of the Nigerian prison.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Zazuu crooner was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force on Friday, March 31, 2023, after the viral incident he had with them at his bar.

However, the singer was granted bail of N 300,000 following his release on Monday, April 4, 2023.

Portable, on his way home from prison in the company of friends and family, couldn’t hide his excitement for regaining his freedom and went to acknowledge the presence of grace in his life before turning it into a song.

He said: "I get grace wey dem no dey disgrace."

Nigerians react to portable’s video

alahaja_armani:

" at this point na only Portable get content for this IG Akoi grace! Can’t you praise God."

certifiedangel1_:

"This guy is lyrically sound… his words are deep and only the wise can understand him… thank God he is back now…❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

princeclintonfitz:

"He don start again I too like this guy ah swear. He got a good spirit."

rexpaperboy:

"I just dey happy like say I be your brother cause I just too like you I nor know why. ❤️"

official.wiseboy:

"He really get grace sha no be small. But How I wish everyone seeing this Comment now could click my name nd checkout my Videos. I promise you’ll enjoy watching ✍️. God bless you for reading at all. ✊❤️"

what_adults_like:

"Ahah in the midst of it all he still chose to make us laugh."

Portable reveals ex-signee sent police to arrest him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable explained in a video on his page that his ex-signee was behind the arrest as a petition had earlier been written against him.

The singer continued by disclosing that the boy in question was under him as a musician after he removed him from the life of fraud.

Portable added that he sent his ex-signee away after realizing he was still scamming people, but he first taught him a lesson by beating him up.

