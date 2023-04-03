Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now been released from police custody on bail

Shortly after his release, the music star went live on social media as he addressed his numerous fans

The Zazu Zeh crooner spoke calmly as he admitted to fans that he has learned a lesson and he also thanked his manager for her help

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now been released from police custody to the joy of many fans.

In the evening of Monday, April 3, 2023, videos made the rounds online of the Zazu Zeh crooner after he was released.

The controversial music star was seen being gentle and speaking calmly as he addressed his fans after his release from detention on bail.

Video trends of Portable speaking calmly as he finally gets released on bail. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In one video, Portable was heard speaking on God’s grace over his life. He added that God decided to keep him away so that people of the world would not harm him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further in the video, the Zazu Zeh crooner added that he has learned a lesson. He then continued to thank God and explained that he has finally entered the zoo.

However, before Portable could keep on talking, his manager, Baby Luv, was quick to caution him and reminded him that he was released on bail and he cannot say anything about the case.

See the video below:

In another snippet from the viral Instagram live video, Portable was also seen hailing his manager for her help in securing his bail. See below:

Nigerians react as Portable speaks calmly as he finally gets released on bail

Videos of Portable outside of prison and on his way home made the rounds online and drew a series of reactions from his fans. Read some of them below:

tobsmac:

“Such a lovable guy - living what it means to be a Naija man in the zoo, it’s survival of the fittest - In the animal kingdom all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others .”

solowise_eddy0:

“They don swap our portable Abeg we need the old one.”

jmwmrw9315:

“U for shout na knowing you have court date for month end baboon king.”

abiola003:

“Thank God. Hopefully we see a new guy now…”

Baby_cultist:

“Ha he is not shouting o .”

danimies2:

“Hmmm do u hear that, even in his trial he is still thanking God, even saying God kept him so the evil people won’t kill him. I learn some lessons from this guy.”

kinglezee:

“He done calm.”

oluwavocals_dmw:

“When you make money bro you move outta the hood cus your hood will always be jealous of you .”

Fans react to Portable looking distressed as he appears in court after his arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable finally found himself in court with multiple offence counts.

Videos of the singer in court went viral, and contrary to his bragging online, Portable looked helpless.

The singer in the video, looked like he was about to cry and made a face that showed he was uncomfortable.

Source: Legit.ng