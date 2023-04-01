Portable's management has debunked rumours that the singer was arrested and has been detained in police custody

According to their statement, the singer honoured the invitation by the police, and they trust that the force will carry out investigations

Some netizens, however, refused to believe the statement as they wondered why the singer hasn't been online

Contrary to news and speculations on social media, controversial singer Portable was arrested, but his management has stated otherwise.

To calm down fans who have been reaching out to them, the statement from Portable's team affirmed that he was not arrested.

According to them, the singer merely honoured an invite from the police, and they believe a thorough investigation will be done.

A video of the singer resisting arrest and challenging policemen who came to his bar went viral earlier.

The caption to the post read:

"Thanks to everything reaching out we trust in the police force to do their investigation diligently we are positive "

See the statement below:

Netizens react to the statement

jaidolee_06:

"Chilling with the commissioner… levels "

kayrichest7:

"No be portable writing ✍ be this "

justice_okenwa:

"Why Popo ‍♂️ dey worry OGBAFIA."

iammcpashun:

"Did I see Management? Nobody fit manage Our Zazu o. Him go turn Police Station Liability till tnem release am."

officialdjbusy:

"Na lie make portable do video."

emmy_funds0:

"Make portable do video tell us na"

hunta231:

"Secondary school education very important !! "

waley_ekun:

"Police is now your friend Zazuu "

realhill_lilly:

"Portable still remains in the cell... His management used his phone to posted on his page,,,,, check the caption very well portable cannot write good captions."

Portable reveals ex-signee sent police to arrest him

Following the return to normalcy after resisting arrest, Portable explained in a video on his page that his ex-signee was behind the arrest as a petition had earlier been written against him.

He continued by disclosing that the boy in question was under him as a musician after he removed him from the life of fraud.

Portable added that he sent his ex-signee away after realizing he was still scamming people, but he first taught him a lesson by beating him up.

Source: Legit.ng