Nigerian singer Portable caused a scene after policemen invaded his bar in a bid to arrest him

After the drama that ensued and followed up, Portable, in a video, shared his version of the story and what led to the arrest

The singer revealed his ex-signee wrote a petition against him and called for his arrest because he beat him up while correcting him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Portable sparked hilarious reactions and conversations on social media after a group of policemen attempted to arrest him at his bar.

The Zazu crooner created a scene, refusing arrest, and even after managed to create a punchline.

Portable reveals why he was almost arrested Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

Following the return to normalcy, Portable explained in a video on his page that his ex-signee was behind the arrest as a petition had earlier been written against him.

He continued by disclosing that the boy in question was under him as a musician after he removed him from the life of fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Portable added that he sent his ex-signee away after realizing he was still scamming people, but he first taught him a lesson by beating him up.

To drive home his point, the singer noted that when a man and his wife fight, and he slaps her cheek, it does not concern anybody.

"ZAzuu Peace over drama distance over disrespect … rule number one never be number two loyalty is the only thing that really impresses me it’s okay to quit on someone who is not trying you deserve effort… IKA Talk IKA Understand."

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

0luwashinayomiiii:

"Superstar wey Dey live in the zoo "

iamdx2:

"Next time when police invite you to their station , send your lawyer to them or go there with your manager ..but turning down police invite is unlawful thing to do."

aje.entertainment001:

"Zazzu in de zoo. I love you my brother OTILO . Turkey tour loading ooo ….. no let them arrest you before our show ooo Abeg ooo "

walethewave1:

"Dem wan arrest grace, akoi superstar."

princeoyeg:

"Madoo.. education is not a scam oooo oga you have no right to beat anybody .. the law of the land go jail you for beating.. it's called assault and battery.. u don go implicate urself now.. anys APc go save you."

0llxmaka:

"But something’s are not right in what you stated as an example ooo Do you think it’s normal to beat ones wife as a husband?"

Police speaks on attempt to arrest Portable

Nigerian Street Pop singer Portable Zazu made headlines on Tuesday, March 28, after he had a clash with some police officers at his restaurant located in Ogun state.

From the videos that trended online, Portable refused to be arrested as he described himself as a baboon in a zoo while challenging the officers to know why they were at his restaurant.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Portable was directed to report himself to the Police on more than four occasions, but refused to honour the invitations.

Source: Legit.ng