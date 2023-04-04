Actor Chidi Mokeme is currently chilling abroad and he has been sharing videos of his adorable son

A recent post captured the little man giving his dad a little whooping after realizing that he was gifted fake dollar bills

Mokeme hilariously made fun of the young man and some netizens compared him to the fictional ‘Scar’ character in the Nollywood series, Shanty Town

Top Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has humoured his fans and followers on social media with a video showing a brief exchange with his son.

The actor who is currently out of the country shared the clip showing the moment his son realized that he had been taken for a ride.

Chidi Mokeme's son blows hot in video. Photo: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the actor gifted the little man some fake dollar bills and he was quick to notice that the money wasn’t real.

Mokeme’s son came hard at the actor and asked why he thought he had a ‘peanut brain’ and wouldn’t be able to tell that the money was fake.

The actor who refused to let up wondered how he was able to tell that the extra cash he held onto was the real deal, and the little man said he got it from his mum who “doesn’t play with money.”

A different portion of the video saw Mokeme’s son accusing the actor of trying to scam him before he took his exit.

Watch the funny video below:

Chidi Mokeme's fans react

declutterhome.ng said:

"@chidimokeme & his Obele Scar."

mimzgirli said:

"Did he just slide that door 3times just to make u understand he doesn’t have a peanut brain."

chinnypaulcleaners said:

"Na the boy wey go take over the acting career from u be this."

__bukie__ said:

"Lmao you mess around with money but momsy no dy mess around with money."

houseofsharonbusinessworld said:

"SCAR why you wan scam your son ."

Source: Legit.ng