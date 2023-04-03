A video clip of what Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy did at the summer music concert Dreamville fest has sparked reactions online

Burna Boy while performing was told that he had few minutes left on stage and leave so that J.Cole and Drake could come on, however, the Nigerian musician refused to get off the stage

The African Giant along with Ayra Starr were the two Nigerian artists that performed at the American summer fiesta

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Internationally renowned controversial Nigerian singer Burna Boy has sparked reactions online with something he recently did during the Dreamville festival.

Burna Boy along with Usher, Ari Lennox, J.Cole and Drake were the headliners at the event. However, the Nigerian singer took his international bravado to a new level while performing at the concert.

Burna Boy portrays his superior bravado at Dreamville Festival as he refuses to leave the stage for J Cole and Drake. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@champagnepapi/@realcoleworld

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat singer noted that he was informed that he had just ten minutes left on stage before he vacates the podium for colleagues J.Cole and Drake.

Odogwu in reaction to this update responded that he wasn't ready to leave and would eat into J. Cole and Drake's time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was after this announcement that he sang his 2018 hit track, 'Ye' and sends the crowd wild.

Watch the moment Burna Boy refused to leave the stage for Drake and J.Cole below:

See how netizens reacted to Burna's refusal to leave the stage for Drake and J Cole at Dreamville fest

@opeyemifamakin:

"But in Naij he’ll come late and threaten not to perform."

@anotherchapter___:

"So dreamville didn’t conduct a check on Burna before inviting him on stage ? Person wey de use boot for E fans if them tire to sing to E song for concert . Well I’ll always be a Burna boy fan."

@dinho_ups:

"Taking AFRICA to the next level...if you like say na pride...Burna no small na we for this our country no know him worth."

@temiwelli:

"This guy pride get pride."

@queen_ssbbw:

"Look at this from business views if he tries to have an international beef it will keep him in the market there but again it’s Odogwu never wrong in my eyes o."

@chef.og__:

"But he came late to his show in nigerian…did less his time and gave little or no apology…but just look at his energy abroad... It is well."

@meetemmanueljacob:

"You can tell that Burna Boy really enjoys his craft! Odogwu Burna."

@sharonofficial126:

"This is what we call KNoWING Your WORTH."

@accessbuzzle:

"Person never Perform YE his Biggest Record una say make he commot from stage? Y’all must be playing. He said he’s African Giant so let him be…"

Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, video excites Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian international artist and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy will perform at the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League (UCL) final in Istanbul, Turkey.

The UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

UEFA made the exciting update known via its social media page, sharing a video of Burna Boy speaking ahead of his performance.

Source: Legit.ng