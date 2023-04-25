Ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun couldn't help but take to social media to hail colleague, Davido for his drive for success

The comedian noted that just hours after Davido finished his one-of-a-kind concert in Lagos, he was seen in Botswana speaking at the Forbes 30 under 30 summit

AY used the post to address those who are quick to criticise others when their labour begins to reap the fruit, noting that they don't see when people put in so much work behind the scene

Famous Nigerian comedian AY Makun trends online after a post he shared about his colleague Davido got people talking.

In the post, AY Comedian hailed Davido's zeal and dedication to succeed. He pointed out that the singer, barely five hours after finishing his Timeless music concert in Lagos, was seen speaking in Botswana at the Forbes 30 under 30 summit.

AY Comedian trends online after his post about Davido went viral. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@manlikeicey

Source: Instagram

AY, in his post, noted that some people would come around after a while criticising the singer's success, querying how his success came to be, not recognising all of the hard work he had put in in the past.

The comedian even poked a diabolical joke saying afterwards some would say he stole their destiny through the phone.

See AY Comedian's post hailing Davido's drive for success:

Netizens react to AY Makun's post hailing Davido's work ethic

@drpepple:

"Money amplifies work ethics. Finish show early morning , his team gets him ready to hop on PJ. Sleep on flight till he arrived Botswana. Quick lunch, freshen up and chauffeur-driven to the venue of the Forbes event. Money makes life easy and more money attracts more success."

@jessepaatrick:

"The guys drive for success is unreal after being successful."

@dagaius:

"I'm steady Inspired honestly. How person wey born into lifetime privilege go dey hustle like say dem go seize him life if e no hustle 1 more naira or dollar? Omo."

@kudi20000:

"I commend he’s drive for success but still bros he suppose rest leave motivational talk if something happened naw this your post for change just saying tho #30bg aye oh."

@happyboyusa1:

"Who go show never wake up who perform some Dey another country …. ❤️❤️to be successful require a lot of sacrifices."

@baatundeibadan:

"When things are working out well, you won't get tired. Success is an energy on its own. When you are rich you don't get hungry."

@nuel_nod_limited:

"This AY is a very big fool. davido going to 3 appearances in different countries doesn’t make him more hardworking than others… very easy for him to travel overnight cause there’s a private jet ️ he’s allowed freely into many countries even without VISA."

@i_am_bunmsie:

"The drive, hard work, and consistency are built-in. He is 001 for a reason."

