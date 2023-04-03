Nigerian superstar Burna Boy co-headlined the American rapper J. Cole’s event, dubbed Dreamville Festival, in North Caroline, USA

The last-Last crooner shared the stage with other international artists such as Drake, Usher, Summer Walker, and Sean Paul

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival also featured some other young talent from the country, including Arya Starr and Victony

Global Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy represented the country well again at the American rapper J. Cole’s concert, dubbed Dreamville Festival.

The much-anticipated event was held in North Carolina and was headlined by Burna Boy, Usher, Drake, and the host himself, J.Cole.

Pictures of Burna Boy's performance at J. Cole's Dreamville Credit: @naijanation, @afrotoday

Source: Twitter

Videos from the show held last night captured Burna Boy stunning the Oyinbo crowd with his energetic moves and sonic sweetness as the audience sang word for word to his rendition.

Arya Starr and Victony were also lined up for the event

Watch the video of Burna Boy’s performance

More videos from Burna's perfromace

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s performance at J. Cole’s event

@colossal_szn:

"Best performer on the planet."

sazzyofficial:

"Burna just collect this instrumental like say na him own."

ria_isaac:

"The king of live performance. "

sarm_huel:

"Why J. Cole pics dey now."

kay_d_veriified_barber:

"Na him get stage performance ✌️nobody else."

bahdmanpetus:

"See who una Dey use OBO compare una wan kill am."

@officiallydmaro:

"First video . ODG no go kill me see dancing steps ."

uncle_ksy:

"odogwu you bad."

@_ohemaa:

"he’s literally the best in the game."

@_TeeGee:

"Burna Boy at Dreamville Festival got me crying he said “they told me i only have a few minutes left somebody tell dreamville i do what tf i want let j Cole know”"

