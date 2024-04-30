Singer Baba Fryo opened up on his collaborations and the conditions that can guarantee him to do a feature with any younger artiste

He told Legit.ng that the reason the younger generation of Nigerian artistes do not focus more on lyrics is due to America's influence

When speaking about his lifestyle, the singer said he has been pressured to live above his means but he handles the situation properly

Singer Friday Igwe, aka Baba Fryo, shared that the star-themed eye patch he uses during his performances is simply a trademark.

The Dem Go Dey Pose crooner, who is notable for his street songs, said that the younger generation of Nigerian artistes do not sing conscious music, which is why they do not concentrate on the lyrics of their songs.

He also spoke about other issues relating to his career, in a chat with Legit.ng.

Eye patch makes Baba Fryo unique

The singer revealed that the star-themed covering on one part of his eyes is to distinguish him.

"The idea of the star covering my eyes is to create a difference with a unique style. When I don't wear it, some people still recognise me."

Speaking on whether he has any upcoming collaboration with any young act in the industry, he said:

"I don't have any plan to collaborate with them but if it naturally happens, it is okay by me."

Baba Fryo speaks on artistes' lifestyle

Unlike in the past when one could be simple and more focus will be on one's talent more than one's outward appearance, it is currently different.

Some artists are now very conscious of their styles and they are now being tagged as fashion icons. Baba Fryo, who once complained about not being a beneficiary of Davido's philanthropy, shared his thoughts on this.

"The youth are looking up to American artists. Also, they don't sing conscious music and this makes them not to be conscious of reality. All they sing about is fantasy."

Speaking on if he has ever been pressured to live above his income, and how he handled it, he said:

"Yes, I have been pressured most times. When people pressure me, I don't argue with them but I do not do what they ask me to do."

Baba Fryo talks Ajegunle, issues affecting music

Legit.ng earlier reported that Baba Fryo had revealed that the Nigerian music industry was plagued by some issues which he outlined.

He said the problem of disunity formed a core of the reasons why Ajegunle musicians who once dominated the industry are nowhere in mainstream anymore.

With the change in what used to be in respect to the dominance in the music industry the singer said envy and disunity caused a lot of issues.

