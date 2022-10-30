Nigerian singer Burna Boy has got Nigerian swelling with pride over his commendable work ethics

The singer recently performed in Trinidad and Tobago, and a heavy thunderstorm did not stop him

Th fans with their numerous umbrellas waited for Burna to climb the stage and they went wild

One admirable quality about Burna Boy and his career as a musician is his dedication to his craft and fans.

Th Grammy award winning singer recently reconfirmed his status as a top performer with a show in Trinidad and Tobago.

Burna Boy performs to fans in Trinidad and Tobago Photo credit: @burnaboygram

In a video shared on his page, a huge crowd of expectant fans were seen standing under the rain with their umbrellas.

The fans went wild as Burna Boy climbed the stage in an all-black protective ensemble.

The singer carried on with his music despite the rain and even threw in a couple of dance steps.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

iamvjadams:

"GIANTTTTTTT"

robyekpo:

"Only one G.O.A.T ❤️❤️❤️"

csfabrics:

"Someone should tag that uncle who didn’t perform because his jewelry didn’t arrive "

rasta_bekah_2.0:

"As we say in the Caribbean, rain only stops cricket. His performance made the wait worth it. #LoveDamini ❤️"

kween_goldie:

"Talent and hard work na only bad mouth spoil am "

ndhlovu_buhle_1:

"Burna boy never disappoint whether it's sunny or raining he'll forever do the most ❤️ love all the way from South Africa."

adamara.o:

"Kizz Daniel left the group chat "

saidah_sg:

"Just wondering if he would've still performed if it was here in Nigeria."

callmedabz_:

"When burna said "i put my life into my job", this is what he meant❤️❤️❤️"

isugar2211:

"If the fans turn out under the rain, then he has to perform. That’s how to hold your craft. I love him. "

