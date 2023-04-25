Nigerian singer Davido, during his session at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Botswana, touched on how his family has always loved music

The singer also added that he used to be a producer, and he dropped out of school for a bit to focus on making music

Netizens found Davido's video inspiring, but the most surprising fact for many was how the singer managed to show up in Botswana after his concert

After his electrifying Timeless concert in Lagos, Davido landed in Botswana for the Forbes Under 30 summit.

In a video shared by Forbes on Twitter, the singer talked about how he became Davido and the start of his career.

Davido talks about his father's influence on his career. Photo credit: @davido

According to the Unavailable crooner, he started out as a music producer, but he had cousins who were into music and eventually had to delve into music after correcting a lot of artistes.

He added that he knew he had become big after he dropped his first single Back When and someone told him in school that he had blown.

On his father's influence in his career, the singer added that he and his dad disagree over how he spends his money, especially when news breaks about him just spending a huge amount on luxury items.

The singer's defence line is always 'We're inspiring people'.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

@shuga_Extrovert:

"DAVIDO is Who Ever He Thinks he is."

@soles_feranmi:

"This guy’s workrate >>>>>"

@Abeeb__:

“We are inspiring people” and no be cap OnG"

@heiskelechi:

"Every time Davido describes Babcock as a school in the village, I laugh cos no be lie"

@_tomlinsin_:

"Could listen to him talk all year "

@tundemason:

"Does he know that he performed for 2hrs plus last night."

@official_heazyk:

"Jesus he just did a 3 hours performance like 12 hours ago."

@Obajemujnr_:

"After running and jumping for more than 2hrs yesterday Davido currently speaking at Forbes under 30 summit in Botswana….. If my papa get 10 million na sleep I go dey sleep everyday "

@youngvallen123:

"After last night electrifying performance, this man should get some rest."

